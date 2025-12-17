Politics by Mary Spiller Maryland Lawmakers Override Governor’s Veto, Approve Commission To Study Slavery Reparations The Democratic-led legislature moved forward despite the governor’s objections, saying a formal study is necessary to determine how reparations could be implemented.







Maryland will establish a commission to examine potential reparations for slavery after state lawmakers voted on Tuesday, Dec. 16, to override a veto from Gov. Wes Moore, marking a significant step in a debate that has divided Democrats nationwide.



As reported by NBC News, the bill, which had been a top priority for the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland, calls for a formal study of how the state could address the lasting effects of slavery and systemic racism. Moore, the nation’s only Black governor, vetoed the measure earlier this year, arguing that Maryland had already conducted extensive research on the issue and should instead focus on direct action.



In his veto message, Moore described the decision as difficult but wrote that the time had come to “focus on the work itself.” Lawmakers, however, said a commission is a necessary step toward determining what meaningful and legally sound reparations could look like.



“This topic isn’t easy, but, again, without formal study, reparations risk being dismissed as symbolic or unconstitutional, regardless of moral merit,” said state Sen. Charles Sydnor, a Democrat, during debate on the override vote.



After the legislature reversed his veto, Moore said he disagreed with the decision but signaled a willingness to cooperate. “I am eager to move forward in partnership on the work of repair that we all agree is an urgent and pressing need,” he said in a statement. “I believe the time for action is now — and we must continue moving forward with the work of repair immediately.”



The bill outlines a wide range of potential reparations that the commission could explore, including official apologies, direct financial compensation, property tax relief, housing assistance, tuition waivers, debt forgiveness, and business incentives. It also references possible support for childcare, social services, and reimbursement of licensing fees.



Maryland has one of the largest Black populations in the country, with about 30% of residents identifying as Black — the highest share of any state outside the Deep South.



Momentum around reparations has grown since the 2020 murder of George Floyd, though the issue remains politically sensitive, particularly as conservative opposition to diversity and equity initiatives intensifies. The Legislative Black Caucus praised the override vote, calling it a reaffirmation of “truth-telling, accountability, and meaningful progress for Black Marylanders.”



Maryland now joins a growing list of states and cities examining reparations. California and New York City have launched similar efforts, while Evanston, Illinois, became the first U.S. city to implement a reparations program using cannabis tax revenue.



Public opinion on reparations remains divided. A 2021 Pew Research Center survey found that roughly 70% of U.S. adults opposed providing compensation to descendants of enslaved people, highlighting the political challenges lawmakers continue to face.

