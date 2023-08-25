A Precaution? Mask Mandate Reinstated at Morris Brown College

We hope these students bought masks during their college shopping sprees, because they’re going to need them.

Morris Brown College (MBC), a private historically Black liberal arts school in Atlanta, has called for all students and employees to wear masks on campus for the next two weeks. According to a post from the MBC Instagram page, the school greeted all faculty, staff, and students with the requirement.

According to Fox News, Morris Brown College has not reported any positive cases of COVID-19. However, MBC implemented the mask mandate as a precautionary measure after several students in the Atlanta University Center tested positive for the virus.

“Effective immediately, Morris Brown College has reinstated its COVID-19 mask mandate due to reports of positive cases among students in the Atlanta University Center,” the statement read.

Several protocols have been set in place across the campus, including mask-wearing, physical distance, and contact tracing. The HBCU also implemented guidelines for large gathering, prohibiting parties or large student events on campus for the next two weeks. Student also must “adhere to institutional policies and CDC guidelines” regarding isolation and quarantine.

“We prioritize your safety and seek your cooperation in preventing another pandemic,” college president Dr. Kevin James wrote. “Thank you for being proactive in safeguarding our community.”

Fox News reported that the school turned off comments under the post after it garnered several responses regarding the mandate decision.

Other organizations and companies have also reinstated the mask mandate, including Lionsgate, the Los Angeles movie studio, after several positive cases were reported. Deadline reported that Lionsgate has implemented similar protocols for their employees such as contact tracing.

