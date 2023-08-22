Covid-19 Boosters In Development With Hopes To Protect Against New Strains

As Covid-19 cases continue to spread, the Biden administration has announced plans encouraging Americans to get additional booster shots against the virus, Reuters reports.

Though hospitals throughout the country have witnessed a steady increase in the number of cases, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has yet to declare a state of emergency as overall infections remain considerably low. Still, following the initial outbreak in late 2019, several variants of the virus have appeared over the years, producing the most recent strains – “Eris” and “Fornax.”

Large pharmaceutical companies such as Moderna (MRNA.0) and Pfizer (PFE.N) have been concocting a more effective approach to preventing infection, according to Reuters. Moderna recently shared data revealing that its new booster vaccine can protect against the aforementioned variants. Pfizer has also released a report, showcasing its new vaccine booster’s successful neutralizing agents against the virus in mice. Pfizer’s vaccine is co-developed with Germany-based biotechnology company, BioNTech. Alongside Moderna and Pfizer, BioNTech is one of the leading companies dominating the current Covid-19 market share, according to Fierce Pharma. Each company have persistently worked to find a solution against the coronavirus’s many forms. Now President Biden’s administration has expressed hope that Americans will welcome the further protection.

An official representative for the White House spoke to Reuters about the upcoming plans, saying “We will be encouraging all Americans to get those boosters in addition to flu shots and RSV [Respiratory Syncytial Virus] shots.”

In wake of the deadly pandemic, the Biden Administration enacted a four-step preparedness plan to combat the virus and minimize its harm on American citizens. The plan, which includes widespread immunization and preventing economic and educational shutdowns, has been in the works for years now.

As health professionals await pending approval of the new booster, citizens throughout the United States and Europe are gearing up for a new round of immunization against the threat.

