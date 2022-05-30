Master P Announces Tragic Death of 29-year-old Daughter Tytyana Miller

On Sunday night, music and business mogul Master P announced the untimely death of his daughter Tytyana Miller, 29, in a heart-wrenching Instagram post.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” Master P wrote in the post. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

Master P’s son, Romeo, shared a sentimental statement of his own about his sister.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytana,” Romeo wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short.”

He continued, “The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace. God Bless.”

The family did not disclose an official cause of death but shared that she battled mental health and substance abuse issues.

Master P recently attended BLACK ENTERPRISE’s Entrepreneurs Summit where he talked candidly about business and his success with BE CEO Earl ‘Butch’ Graves.

Our deepest condolences go out to the Miller family.