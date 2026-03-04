Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Mathew Knowles Shuts Down Interview The Second Tina Knowles Is Credited For Destiny’s Child Mathew Knowles appeared to take offense during an interview after a reporter referenced Tina Knowles and her role in the success of Destiny's Child.







Mathew Knowles is receiving mixed reactions after abruptly ending a video interview when asked about his ex-wife, Tina Knowles, and her contributions to Destiny’s Child.

The group’s founder recently appeared on PIX 11’s “Kandid with Kendis,” where he seemed to take offense when interviewer Kendis Gibson referenced his ex-wife, Tina Knowles, and the role she played in the group’s success. Tina famously styled the members’ hair and created many of their stage costumes throughout their career, which Mathew seemed to need a reminder about.

“You’ve earned your flowers. I said the same thing to Ms. Tina Knowles. You guys put in the work, and obviously the talent was there, with your kids and your grandkids,” Gibson said, in a clip captured by The Shade Room.

Knowles replied to the statement, asking, “What work did she put in?”

A stunned Gibson reminded Mathew, “The hair.”

“Ok, you’re absolutely right, and the styling. The imaging. You’re right,” Mathew said in agreement.

“It’s a joint effort,” Gibson added.

However, Mathew appeared to be done with the interview.

“We’ll stop now,” he said, standing up to end the interview.

Gibson asked, “Did I say something wrong?”

Speaking with Page Six about the tense exchange, Mathew claimed that Gibson arrived about 15 minutes late to the interview and asked several questions about Tina, even though the conversation was meant to focus on the upcoming Destiny’s Child tribute concert he produced.

“How it starts is how it ends. It started on a bad note, and obviously ended on a bad note for him,” Mathew said.

“I politely ended the interview, shook his hand, and took a photograph,” he said.

An insider has since disputed Mathew’s account, saying Gibson arrived on time while the production crew had arrived earlier to set up. The source also denied that multiple questions about Tina Knowles were asked, backing up Gibson’s version of the interview.

“He was giving them their flowers. He was praising them for the work they’ve done,” the source said.

Mathew and Tina divorced in 2011 after 31 years of marriage. Mathew marked his 12th wedding anniversary with his current wife, Gena Avery, last year, while Tina finalized her divorce from Richard Lawson in 2024.

Despite their split, the former couple has maintained a supportive relationship. Mathew joined Tina onstage during the Houston stop of her Matriarch book tour at her request to present a “united front.”

“Both of us—neither one of us have ever bad-mouthed each other, ever, and I would never do that,” she said at the time.

Tina has also promoted Mathew’s Destiny’s Child Iconic: Reimagined Tribute concert tour, with the next performance scheduled for March 27 in Nashville at the National Museum of African American Music.

