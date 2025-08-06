Mathew Knowles Scolds Beyoncé’s Choreographer Over Stolen, Unreleased Material

Mathew Knowles may no longer manage his daughter Beyoncé’s career, but he made it clear that if he did, her choreographer would be in “hot water” over the unreleased material that was recently stolen from his car.

Knowles, who previously managed Destiny’s Child and guided Beyoncé through the early years of her solo career, appeared on The Don Lemon Show on Aug. 1, where he addressed the July 8 break-in at the Atlanta stop of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour. While in the city for her tour stop, her choreographer, Christopher Grant, experienced his rented Jeep Wagoneer being broken into, and unreleased Beyoncé material was stolen.

In addition to taking Grant’s clothing, luggage, and high-end headphones, thieves made off with unreleased Beyoncé music, show layouts, and past and upcoming set lists. It’s a situation, Knowles says, that would have been handled differently if he were still around.

“The choreographer had better be glad that I’m not still managing her, cause he would be in hot water,” Knowles said. “First of all, why did he have a hard drive with all her music as a choreographer? And if he did have it, why didn’t he secure it? You never ever would leave anything like that in a car.”

Adding to the tour’s hiccups, Knowles spoke about the June 28 show, where a car prop malfunction left Beyoncé leaning awkwardly in the elevated vehicle as it hovered above the crowd. He praised his daughter and her team for the professionalism and grace with which they handled the unexpected moment.

“Beyoncé’s such a professional and her team is so professional,” Knowles said. “Nobody panicked, and she told them with a stern voice to let her down. They realized they were wrong. They handled it very, very well.”

The proud father keeps a close watch on his daughter’s continued success since ending their professional relationship in 2011. Since stepping away from managing Beyoncé, Knowles has shifted his focus to mentoring others, working as a motivational speaker, and serving as a guest lecturer on topics like entrepreneurship and the entertainment industry.

