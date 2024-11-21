Matt Gaetz Withdraws From Controversial Attorney General Nomination Amid Public Backlash



Former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz is withdrawing from President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general nomination following heavy backlash.

In a statement issued on Nov. 21 via X, Gaetz backed away from the nomination, claiming his confirmation is a “distraction.” “I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback – and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,” he wrote.

“There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle. Thus, I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General.”

Knowing the appointed attorney general must be ready to serve on day one of the incoming Trump-Vance administration, pending litigation would make it difficult for Gaetz to honor that commitment. The former lawmaker is under federal investigation for allegedly paying two women to have sex and watch his appearance on Fox News. Both women claim in 2019, Gaetz also paid them to accompany him to a showing of the Broadway show Pretty Woman. During testimony in front of the bipartisan House Ethics Committee, the women alleged that Gaetz paid for them to travel across state lines to have sex on close to two occasions.

At the time of the alleged encounters, the women were between ages 19 and 21. They testified where there were times that the disgraced congressman would pay for them to travel to the Bahamas with other young women – including one who has pressed allegations she had sex with Gaetz when she was a minor.

After Trump announced his appointment to lead the Department of Justice (DOJ), the spotlight was turned to the dated allegations, prompting the release of the report from the Ethics committee’s investigation.

As committee members failed to come to a decision to release the findings in the report, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) labeled a potential Gaetz confirmation as “Kavanaugh on steroids” in reference to the 2018 hearings of racial and sexual misconduct for now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. “He’s a smart guy, I’m sure he realizes that,” Cornyn said, according to The Hill.

The senior member of the Judiciary Committee warned that all the details of the FBI’s investigation and the committee’s report — both good and bad — will eventually become public. “It’s going to come to us one way or the other. There are no secrets around here,” Cornyn said.

Prior to withdrawing, Gaetz met with Cornyn, as well as Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and John Kennedy (R-La.). Vice President-elect JD Vance also attended the meetings. He encouraged the lawmakers to give their former colleague a chance to highlight his vision of the DOJ’s reform and pause on issuing judgment regarding his ability to serve.

At the time of Gaetz’s withdrawal, Trump has yet to make a statement.

