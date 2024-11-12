News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Mattel Blames ‘Wicked’ Doll Packaging Listing Porn Site As ‘Print Error’ The toy's packaging features a link to an adult website and not the musical film.







Upon fans discovering that the Wicked doll packaging listed a porn website, Mattel has apologized for the “print error.”

The product inaccurately lists a site called Wicked.com, believing it was the correct web address for doll purchasers to view more about the upcoming musical film. However, as fans began to buy the doll, they realized that the website actually stood for something not so age-appropriate. According to Metro UK, Wicked.com actually takes people to an 18-and-older website.

This misprint is quite troublesome to some parents, especially as the toy is meant for children ages four and up. Two of the dolls feature the likeness of the movie’s two stars, singer-actresses Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Moreover, they include snippets of the duo singing. The two-part film is an adaption of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical.

Mattel confirmed the mistake to multiple news outlets. However, they have urged those who purchased the dolls to discard the defunct packaging or cover up the wrong website.

The highly anticipated film covers the time before and during Dorothy’s journey through Oz, as depicted in the classic film The Wizard of Oz. Wicked details the story of the Wicked Witch of the West and her tumultuous friendship with Glinda the Good Witch during their young adulthood.

The 2024 adaption, directed by Jon M. Chu, reportedly cost $145 million. Its marketing campaign featured collaborations with multiple brands outside of Mattel, including Stanley, Crocs, and H&M. No one directly attached to the film has commented on the doll-packaging controversy.

The movie opens in theaters on Nov. 22, and a sequel is expected in 2025. As for its accompanying merchandise, specifically the controversial dolls sold at major retailers, Mattel has removed them from store shelves. NBC News also reported that stores have made the dolls unavailable for purchase online.

