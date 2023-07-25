 Jaylen Brown Balls Hard With $304M Boston Celtics' Contract, Richest Deal In NBA History

Sports

Jaylen Brown Balls Hard With $304M Boston Celtics’ Contract, Richest Deal In NBA History

31
Jaylen Brown
BOSTON, MA - MAY 25: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics talks to the press after Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat on May 25, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown is cashing out after signing the richest deal in NBA history!

Associated Press reports that the two-time All-Star agreed to a five-year supermax contract extension, paying him up to $304 million. The agreement, passing the $264 million deal signed by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic last summer, has put the rumors of Brown’s future with the franchise to rest.

Brown has been putting in the work since the Celtics’ drafted him in 2016. Last season, he averaged career highs of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference finals but lost to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, struggling with just 19 points and only making one of nine 3-point attempts. However, Celtics President of Basketball Operations, Brad Stevens, has been a max contract advocate for Brown. “He’s a big part of us. We believe in him and I’m thankful for him,” Stevens said. “I’m really thankful that when those guys have success they come back to work.”

Negotiated by agent Jason Glushon, CBS Sports reports the deal is also one of the most expensive for the league. Based on the assumption of a 10% growth in the salary cap, Brown will be paid a total of $303,734,891—averaging $60,746,978.20 per year. Given lingering new television deals, there is a chance that the cap will jump 10% annually in the future. Fellow Celtics star Jayson Tatum called Brown “one of the best players in this league” and keeping Brown on the team long-term was “extremely important.” “He plays both ends of the ball and still is relatively young,” Tatum said.

“And he’s accomplished a lot so far in his career. So, I think it’s extremely important.”

Show comments

×