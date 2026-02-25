Politics by Kandiss Edwards Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens Pushes Back on Gavin Newsom Outrage, Says ‘Context Matters’ "We’ve gotten so used to loud, chest-pounding politics that when someone speaks about shortcomings, people try to twist it into something else."







Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens believes remarks by California Governor Gavin Newsom at a talk centered on his upcoming book have been grossly misrepresented, saying that “context matters more than a headline.”

Dickens moderated a conversation with Newsom about the governor’s forthcoming memoir, Young Man in a Hurry: A Memoir of Discovery. Newsom spoke openly about his experiences with dyslexia and his academic challenges, including low SAT scores.

Conservatives and some pundits shared short clips of the remarks online and asserted that Black people should be offended. Dickens, however, urged people to consider the full conversation rather than soundbites. He provided longer excerpts to give a broader view of the conversation.

“We’ve gotten so used to loud, chest-pounding politics that when someone speaks about shortcomings, people try to twist it into something else. Let me be clear, though. This is Atlanta. We don’t need anyone to tell us when to be offended. And history has shown…when we are, you’ll know.”

Newsom candidly discussed trying to “put on a facade” and “wearing a mask” in the early parts of his life. He said he was no longer trying to be someone he was not and that he wanted readers to take away resilience, redemption, and humility from his life story. He told the Atlanta crowd, that appears to be mostly white from videos online, that he is one of them.

“I’m not trying to impress. I’m just trying to impress upon you, I’m like you. I’m no better than you… you’ve never seen me read a speech because I cannot read a speech,” Newsom said.

Apparently, some saw his reference to his 960 SAT score was a slight and directly targeted at Mayor Dickens and Black Atlantans. Newsom, known for never backing down from detractors, caught wind of the controversy and responded to well-known conservative commentator Sean Hannity, who attempted to spread the narrative.

“You didn’t give a sh*t about the President of the United States of America posting an ape video of President Obama or calling African nations sh*tholes— but you’re going to call me racist for talking about my lifelong struggle with dyslexia? Spare me your fake f*cking outrage, Sean.”

