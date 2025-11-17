News by Kandiss Edwards NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani Stands With Striking Starbucks Workers, Supports Boycott In a post on X, Mamdani supported workers' rights to fair labor and fair contracts.







New York City’s mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani publicly urged a boycott of Starbucks in solidarity with striking baristas.

Mayor-elect Mamdani’s support for Starbucks employees aligns with the progressive, pro-labor stance he touted during his campaign. In a post on X, Mamdani supported workers’ rights to fair labor and fair contracts.

“Starbucks workers across the country are on an Unfair Labor Practices strike, fighting for a fair contract. While workers are on strike, I won’t be buying any Starbucks, and I’m asking you to join us. Together, we can send a powerful message: No contract, no coffee,” he wrote on Thursday, Nov. 13.

Mamdani, a self-described Democratic socialist and longtime labor advocate, has aligned with other known advocates Elizabeth Warren and Lina Khan.

The strike, organized by Starbucks Workers United and timed to coincide with Starbucks’ annual “Red Cup Day” promotion, began with about 1,000 employees. Over 65 Starbucks locations were affected by employee walkouts; the number could expand to more than 500 stores. The union accuses Starbucks of unjust labor practices and stalled contract talks.

Starbucks, which operates nearly 17,000 stores in the United States, said the action affects roughly 4 percent of its retail labor force. Jaci Anderson, Starbucks Director of Global Communications, told Fox Digital the company was unaffected by the dissent.

“In terms of our annual Reusable Red Cup Day—we actually had a great day—99% of our coffeehouses remained open and welcoming customers and we exceeded our sales expectations across company-operated coffeehouses in North America, making it the best Red Cup Day ever.”

Red Cup Day was on Thursday, Nov. 13.

Some unionized Starbucks locations have alleged retaliation and closures tied to their organizing efforts.

