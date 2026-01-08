News by Kandiss Edwards Mayor Frey, Governor Walz Tell ICE To ‘Get The F**k Out’ After Shooting Of Local Resident While addressing residents Walz seemingly encouraged the public to protest.







Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are asking ICE to leave Minnesota after a resident was killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer.

On Jan. 7, ICE agents in Minneapolis shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in what they claim is self-defense. The killing was caught on video by multiple pedestrians and received widespread attention. In the video, Good is seen in her vehicle when an ICE agent suddenly approaches and attempts to open the driver’s door. Her vehicle then reverses, moves forward, and begins to turn. During her turn, another ICE agent fires his weapon into the car, subsequently killing the mother of three.

In the wake of Good’s death, Minneapolis Mayor Frey spoke about what he observed when reviewing the video. Frey asserts the killing was unnecessary and reckless and rejected the ICE agency’s self-defense narrative. After Mayor Frey and other city officials reviewed video evidence of the incident, they believe the visuals do not clearly support the federal account of events. As a result, he has demanded that ICE “Get the f**k out of Minnesota.”

“Your stated reason for being in the city is to create some kind of safety, but you are doing exactly the opposite…. Somebody is dead, that’s on you. This was a federal agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying… To make sure that in this very difficult moment, we do not take the bait that these ICE agents are trying to create.”

ICE, get the fuck out of Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/1gfFC0Le6Q — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 7, 2026

Similarly, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz echoed Frey’s sentiments. In a conference, Walz spoke about his apprehension to welcome ICE into the state as the Trump administration’s operations are often “dangerous” and “sensationalized.” Additionally, Walz made clear to the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and the Trump administration that they are not needed.

“We do not need any further help from the federal government. To Donald Trump and Kristi Noem, you’ve done enough. I’ve issued a warning order to prepare the Minnesota National Guard…Minnesota will not allow our community to be used as a prop in a national political fight.”

We’ve been warning for weeks that the Trump Administration’s dangerous, sensationalized operations are a threat to public safety. pic.twitter.com/edueGHqBJy — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 7, 2026

The Minneapolis shooting is at least the fifth fatality linked to federal immigration enforcement operations in the United States since 2024.

Agents shot the 37-year-old Minneapolis driver during a traffic stop in a residential neighborhood south of downtown Minneapolis. Department of Homeland Security officials said the officer fired at the motorist after she allegedly attempted to ram law enforcement officers with her vehicle during the immigration crackdown, which has deployed thousands of federal agents to the area. The Department of Homeland Security described the shooting as an act of self-defense.

Gov. Walz and Mayor Frey wholeheartedly disagree. While addressing residents, Walz seemed to encourage the public to protest and promised to continue the quest for accountability and justice.

“I want Minnesotans to hear this from me. The desire to get out and protest and to speak up to this administration of how wrong this is — that this is a patriotic duty at this point in time. But it needs to be done safely.”

