Politics by Sharelle B. McNair Trump Says He's Not Calling 'Whacked Out' Tim Walz After Minnesota Lawmaker Killings Past presidents are known to reach out to governors, mayors and other elected officials at times of tragedy to offer condolences.







The President of the United States, Donald Trump, said calling Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz would be a “waste of time” after a MAGA supporter was arrested in the killing of a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband.

The MAGA leader spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One after abruptly ending his appearance at the G7 international summit in Canada due to brewing tensions between Israel and Iran, according to the Associated Press.

When a reporter asked if he had called Walz, a Democrat who ran on Kamala Harris’ presidential ticket in 2024, Trump ditched any attempt at diplomacy.

“I don’t wanna call him…I think the governor of Minnesota is so whacked out. Why would I call?” Trump said. “I could call him and say, ‘Hi, how you doing?’ The guy doesn’t have a clue. He’s a mess. I could be nice and call him, but why waste time?”

Past presidents are known to reach out to governors, mayors, and other elected officials at times of tragedy to offer condolences, including such targeted killings that the city of Minneapolis endured on Saturday, June 14.

According to authorities, Vance Luther Boelter, shot and killed Minnesota State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, in addition to attacking Sen. John Hoffman and his wife. The politicians attacked were Democrats as were the 45 elected officials on his “hit list.”

Prior to slamming Walz, Trump offered condolences to the victims in a post on his Truth Social platform. “Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!” the president wrote, according to The Hill.

In a statement, Walz spokesperson Teddy Tschann said the governor “wishes that President Trump would be a President for all Americans, but this tragedy isn’t about Trump or Walz. It’s about the Hortman family, the Hoffman family, and the State of Minnesota, and the governor remains focused on helping all three heal. Our state lost a great leader, and I lost a dearest friend.”

Walz did hear from Ontario, Canada’s Premier Doug Ford. “In times of tragedy, I’m heartened when people of different views and even different nations can rally together around our shared humanity,” Walz wrote on X.

My thanks to Premier Doug Ford of Ontario who called to express his condolences to the Hortman family and the people of Minnesota. In times of tragedy, I’m heartened when people of different views and even different nations can rally together around our shared humanity. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 16, 2025

Vice President JD Vance did call Walz.

“I’m always open to, you know, people expressing gratitude. Vice President Vance assured us, and he delivered, that the FBI would be there as partners with us to get it done,” the former vice presidential candidate said. “That was what needed to be done.”

