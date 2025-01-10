Uncategorized by Stacy Jackson LA Mayor Karen Bass Faces Scrutiny For $17M Fire Department Budget Cut Despite An Existing $819M Since Mayor Bass returned to LA, she has thanked the LAFD for their service and announced that the fires have been "fully contained."







The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) faced a $17.6 million budget cut after Mayor Karen Bass decided to pull back funds and prioritize the city’s homeless population. The 2025 budget is listed at $819.64 million on Open Budget for the city of LA.

The mayor’s decision has been met with criticism, amid the raging fires that spread throughout the city and erupted into extreme conditions on Jan. 8. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously covered that the dangerous fires have forced thousands of residents out of their homes as firefighters worked to contain the flames that were reported to continue through Jan. 9. The cut is reportedly the second-largest to come out of Bass’ 2024-25 fiscal budget, and according to The New York Post, Bass may have wanted to see a larger cut to the LAFD’s budget — by $23 million.

Rick Caruso, who formerly ran against Bass in the race for LA mayor, has called out his 2022 opponent for her absence from the city as flames swept through several LA neighborhoods. A drop in the water supply from fire hydrants in the area has caused difficulty as firefighters attempt to eliminate the deadly flames that Bass has taken to X on Jan. 9, to declare have been “fully contained.”

Thanks to the bravery and collaboration of our @LAFD, the #SunsetFire is fully contained.



If you are returning home, please drive SLOWLY and watch the road.



Firefighters are still working in some damaged areas. — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) January 9, 2025

Critics have been coming for Bass, who was reportedly away in Ghana, to celebrate the inauguration of President John Dramani Mahama, over 7,000 miles away from the blazing threat facing LA residents.

“It’s all about leadership management, that we’re seeing a failure of, and all these residents are paying the ultimate price for that.” The LA developer told Fox LA.

“I think you should start asking … Why don’t you call the mayor, who is out of the country, and ask her? Get an answer from her.”

Criticism toward the American politician heightened on X from users who condemned the mayor for her absence “WHILE HER CIRTY IS BURNING TO THE GROUND,” as America First Works president Ashley Hayek stated.

This is INSANE



Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is on a taxpayer-funded trip to Africa as part of a Biden administration presidential delegation WHILE HER CITY IS BURNING TO THE GROUNDhttps://t.co/yochqjL7AT pic.twitter.com/szvoLDYhPs — Ashley Hayek (@ashleyhayek) January 8, 2025

Fires were reported to have affected areas throughout the Pacific Palisades, Altadena, Pasadena, and Sylmar. “For someone to be in charge of my town … where were you?” asked one resident who was forced to evacuate.

As of Jan. 8, Bass returned to her Los Angeles city and met with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who declared a state of emergency over the dangerous weather conditions on Jan. 7. Mayor Bass stated on X that residents should take precautions if they are returning to their homes, due to “high wind conditions” and “extreme fire danger” the city continues to face.

Los Angeles continues to aggressively respond to high wind conditions and extreme fire danger.



We are all hands on deck:



➡️If you are near an active fire or live near wildland regions, please be prepared to evacuate immediately.



➡️Follow all evacuation warnings and orders… — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) January 9, 2025

