Mayor Brandon Scott Condemns ‘Sucker Behavior’ After Baltimore Shooting

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott spoke directly to suspects involved in a triple shooting that occurred in the 5400 block of York Road in North Baltimore.

The mayor vowed to seek justice and condemned the “sucker behavior” of the killers. Speaking with Fox 45, Scott assured the public that efforts were underway to apprehend those responsible for the shooting, which left a 52-year-old woman dead and two others hospitalized.

“Two of the individuals we are looking for—and we will find—you have one opportunity to turn yourself in and keep any decency you have. This is unacceptable,” he said. Scott was stern in his admonishment, even employing colloquialisms to address the criminals. “We will not tolerate, as we say in the streets, sucker behavior.”

Scott is no stranger to standing up for the people of Baltimore—and himself. Following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in May 2024, Scott’s qualifications were called into question. A social media user referred to Scott as a DEI hire, insinuating that he was unprepared for the job and claiming, “It’s going to get so much worse” under his administration.

He spoke with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, clarifying his position and striking back at what he believes are the motives of his detractors.

“Young Black men have been the boogeyman for those who are racist,” Scott said. “What they mean by DEI, in my opinion, is Duly Elected Incumbent. We know what they want to say, but they don’t have the courage to say the N-word.”

In 2011, Scott became one of the youngest elected officials to the Baltimore City Council at 27 years old. His relative youth and charisma has made him popular with many residents. Scott was elected to his second mayoral term in Dec. 2024.

