McCormick® Celebrates Black History Month with Soul-Cuterie Boards

McCormick® brand announced they are partnering with award-winning chef, taste-maker, soul food and southern cooking expert Millie Peartree, to acknowledge the history and prominence of soul food by transforming traditional charcuterie boards into Soul-Cuterie boards for Black History Month.

This collaboration provides fans the opportunity to not only celebrate soul food recipes but dig deeper to understand their history and the innovation used to create.

Over the last decade, the popularity of charcuterie boards for all types of gatherings has risen in popularity due to the variety of sweet and savory options that are presented in beautiful arrangements. Soul food is timeless and is strongly rooted in sharing flavorful food full of spices. The gatherings that form around sharing soul food is timeless. For generations, Black families have passed along stories and the history behind the recipes with their friends, family, and community. With the introduction of Soul-Cuterie boards, families will be able to reimagine how they share their favorite soul food dishes, whether during an informal gathering at home or when asked to bring a potluck item for their next community event, according to a press release.