McDonald’s Mambo Sauce Returns Nationwide With ‘Love Of Mambo’ Documentary

McDonald’s iconic Mambo sauce has made its return to the menu nationwide.

According to a press release, Mambo Sauce, which will be offered for a limited time, is a tomato-based, sweet, spicy, and vinegary blend with rich cultural ties to the Washington D.C. and Chicago communities.

“We get inspiration for the food our fans love by exploring the incredible tastes and flavors found in communities across the country,” said Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer experience officer at McDonald’s USA.

The return of the tomato-based sauce was announced along with another addition to McDonald’s dipping sauce options. The fast-food chain praised its Sweet & Spicy Jam as the first-ever breakfast-inspired dipping sauce introduced to U.S. restaurants. A hint of Szechuan peppercorn and cayenne pepper are combined in the “jammy” red pepper blend.

“Sweet & Spicy Jam and Mambo Sauce live at the intersection of flavor and culture—pulling from decades of rich food history and tradition in local restaurants and home kitchens and bringing the delicious spice, sweetness, and kick of heat we know today’s customers are craving,” Hassan added.

McDonald’s released a documentary on Oct. 9 surrounding the culture of the Mambo sauce. The four-minute short film titled The Love of Mambo shares the stories of the Black sauce makers, restaurant owners, and foodies who have embraced the Mambo sauce and made it a staple in their Washington D.C. and Chicago communities. It’s “Mambo Sauce” versus “Mild Sauce” between the two areas.

“They call it the war of the sauces. Mild sauce versus Mambo sauce, “said chef Cliff Rome, owner of Rome Joy Enterprises in Chicago. “Legend has it, Mambo sauce actually started in Chicago. Somehow, D.C. tends to take all the credit.”

To celebrate the arrival of both sauces to its menu, McDonald’s also reached out to foodie influencers @sharidyonne, @santanakeish, and @blackgirlsexploredc to extend their tastebuds and creative minds and hype up the sauce with their authentic reactions.

https://www.tiktok.com/@sharidyonne/video/7286525698968341802?lang=en

RELATED CONTENT: D.C’s Famous Capital City Mambo Sauce Is Coming To KFC Restaurants In Select Cities