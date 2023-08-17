Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Credits McDonald's For Career Success

There are moments in our childhood that can help shape things in adulthood. For former NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, one of the places he frequented due to the low cost of the menu items was McDonald’s. Now, as an adult, he owns three franchises.

According to AfroTech, the Dancing with the Stars alum owns three McDonald’s franchises in Cincinnati, Indiana, and Miami. His story about his love for McDonald’s is rooted in the affordability of the fast food restaurant. He often speaks of his relationship with the restaurant in interviews. He also discloses that he feels that due to his McDonald’s “diet,” he never suffered any injuries as a child.

“When I was a kid, burgers were 50 cents,” he told GQ Sports. “Fries were 20 cents. Therefore, it was all we could afford when I was a kid. You know what happened when I was little, too when I ate McDonald’s? I never got hurt. You know what else I did as a kid when I ate McDonald’s? I dominated everything that I did, even in kindergarten.”

He may be crediting McDonald’s with all his athletic success.

Speaking of his success, Johnson, who played for the Cincinnati Bengals during his NFL career, is slated to be inducted into the Ring of Honor in the fall of 2023 during the upcoming football season, according to Sports Illustrated. He will be joined by Boomer Esiason, Paul Brown, Anthony Munoz, Ken Anderson, Ken Riley, Willie Anderson, and Isaac Curtis.

Johnson is the Bengals’ all-time leading receiver in receptions (751), yards (10,783), and touchdowns (66). The honors will occur during the Bengals’ matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium during Week 4 of the NFL season.

He played for Cincinnati from 2001-10, making six Pro Bowls and being named a first-team All-Pro twice during his 10 years with the Bengals.