15-Year-Old Girl McDonald’s Worker Suffers Fractured Skull After Being Attacked By Customer in St. Louis

A tragic incident left a 15-year-old girl with a fractured skull, among other injuries, after she was attacked by a 25-year-old man who assaulted her at a St. Louis McDonald’s where the teenager worked.

According to The New York Post, the young girl, Aryiah Lynch, was recovering in the hospital after the suspect, Johnny Ricks, allegedly attacked her when he dragged her by her hair and repeatedly stomped on her head after pulling her across the McDonald’s parking lot. The incident took place on April 8.

Ricks, who has a lengthy criminal history, has been charged with felony assault and property damage in the second degree. He is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center and is expected back in court on April 25.

Lynch suffered a fractured skull, a broken nose, and damage to her frontal lobe.

KSDK has reported that Ricks is being held on a $150,000 cash only, without 10%, bond.