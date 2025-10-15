Women by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ‘Me Too.’ Launches Star-Studded Disruptors Council With Viola Davis, Gabrielle Union The council consists of gamechangers such as Viola Davis, Gabrielle Union, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley.







“me too.” International, the anti-sexual violence organization co-founded by Tarana Burke, has started a new Disruptors Council featuring celebrity advocates to address the ongoing sexual violence crisis.

The group consists of high-profile stars and politicians like actresses Viola Davis and Gabrielle Union, as well as Congressman Ayanna Pressley. Their work will challenge and disrupt the culture that allows women and survivors to go unheard and unsupported.

The council will promote the work and initiatives of “me too.” as the organization continues its fight for survivors of sexual assault and harassment. They will amplify policy work and cultural shifts that foster a more equitable and safer world for all, breaking down restrictive gender norms that uphold oppressive systems.

“We’re at a pivotal moment. Recent high-profile cases have once again made clear just how prevalent sexual violence still is,” explained Burke in a press release. “The Disruptors Council represents what we’ve always believed: that real change happens when we work together to address the systems that allow sexual violence to persist, not just respond to its effects. Sexual violence is solvable when we bring this conversation into mainstream culture and treat prevention as a shared responsibility.”

Also in the council are Cliff Albright, co-founder and executive director, Black Voters Matter Fund; actress Michelle Buteau; and media personalities Bevy Smith and Jessie Woo.

“I raise my hand as a survivor and the daughter of a survivor,” said Davis. “I raise my hand to be seen and to break the silence and invisibility of sexual assault…to destroy the stigma, the shame, and reclaim our worth. I’m proud to be a disruptor.”

Union also shared, “I speak up because change starts with raising our voices and standing for what’s right. I disrupt by challenging the status quo in ways that create opportunity, understanding, and progress for everyone.”

Through the Disruptors Council, “me too.” hopes to advance its movement toward justice for survivors, while encouraging all to speak up against violence.

