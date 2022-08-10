Meagan Good Posts Steamy Bikini Video to Celebrate Her Birthday: ‘This is 41’

Actress Meagan Good celebrated her 41st birthday on Monday by posting a sultry video clip showing off her toned bikini-clad body.

The Harlem star sported a yellow skintight coverup with a tan bikini underneath. “This is 40 y’all,” she says in the video before correcting herself. “This is 41,” she added with a sultry wink and lip bite.

“Thank you so much for all the big birthday love,” she captioned the post. “This is 41.”

Friends and fans flooded her comments with praise and birthday wishes. A number of Instagram users took to the comments to shoot their shots.

“How you say that Mcdonald’s commercial… I’m Lovin it,” one user wrote. “Happy birthday to my wife,” added another.

One woman applauded Good for all the “self-love” that exuded from her birthday post.

“The dress the look is 🔥 but the self love and inner peace POURING THRU YOU is,” they wrote.

It’s been a year of wins and losses for Good following the success of her new Harlem series. The show was greenlit for a second season in February following a well-received premiere season, Variety reported.

The show follows four best friends living in Harlem, New York, trying to navigate their careers and love lives. Good plays Camille, a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia University who has relationship issues and a complicated love life.

The show’s success follows the end of her 10-year marriage to author/filmmaker Devon Franklin. In January, Good opened up about how she was handling the divorce.

“I’ve always had an attitude of like, ‘All right, next chapter. We’ll see what’s next,’ and being OK with that and appreciating what you give to someone and what they give to you and sharing a moment in time and in life that you never get back regardless of how it ends,” she said in a Twitter Spaces chat with xoNecole captured by Entertainment Tonight.

“In my situation right now, it’s a little bit different because I thought that that would be the last time that I would be doing that and that I would be doing this with that person forever.”