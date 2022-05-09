He Wants IN! Meek Mill Asks Elon Musk If He Can Join His Twitter Investment

Elon Musk just purchased Twitter, and Meek Mill wants in!

The rapper sent out a tweet on Thursday, asking the entrepreneur and business magnate if he could join his recent investment into the dominating social media platform.

“Elon musk let us invest in Twitter with you “big homie,” Meek tweeted.

Elon musk let us invest in Twitter with you “big homie” — MeekMill.nft (@MeekMill) May 5, 2022

Meek’s tweet came one week after Twitter accepted Musk’s buyout offer to purchase the social networking platform for $54.20-a-share and take it private, Coin Desk reports.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement.

“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans.”

His purchase values Twitter at $44 billion in cash. In his pitch to purchase the company, Musk claimed he would increase Twitter’s annual revenue to $26.4 billion by 2028, NY Times reports.

Musk’s plans for the company include decreasing advertising by 45% and bringing in $15 million from a payments business that many suspect may introduce payment abilities to Twitter, similar to what Musk did at PayPal.

Amid Musk’s purchase of Twitter, shares for the company rose about 5.5% to $51.63. The Tesla CEO began teasing his plans to purchase the platform in early April, revealing his 9.2% stake in Twitter for $2.89 billion.

At the time, he criticized the social media platform saying that “failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy.”

Musk hasn’t responded to Meek Mill’s offer. Over the weekend, he left many questioning a cryptic tweet he sent out that seemingly referenced a threat by the chief of Russia’s space agency, the NY Post reports.

“If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya,” Musk tweeted on Sunday night.