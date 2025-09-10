Meek Mill Seeks $5M For Projects, Social Media Users Offer Suggestions

On his X account, Philly recording artist Meek Mill complained that he can’t find investors for a variety of projects, namely $5 million for a book, album, and short.

Social media users were happy to provide some answers, not all of them helpful.

https://twitter.com/MeekMill/status/1965058585618153720

He was given advice or chastised for how he had moved in the past while others did not believe that he was in any position to garner any investment money.

One young lady called him by his given middle name, Rihmeek (which is where Meek derived from), and provided advice that some may find useful.

Rihmeek when you have a good thing it will come as a cost and that is the investment and it’s fair to pay for it and you will have the same amount of money to make it worth it and you can make it happen for yourself with the right amount of time you will start making money on… — NEW NEW ✨😍 (@Gorgeouskeeraa) September 8, 2025

Another user placed the blame on the rapper for past transgressions and suggested that the “face” of his business (AKA Meek) is most likely the reason he is not getting past the doors, keeping him out of the investment pool.

The user even offered Meek to contact him directly for more advice, if needed. (No word if that happened.)

https://twitter.com/methidmadness/status/1965214201950921158

Someone else said he should be self-funded, using Meek’s branded company name, Dream Chaser, to make a point.

https://twitter.com/Xzaye_/status/1965096215898718658

Continuing on the theme that Meek could do these things on his own, using his own money, another user suggested he approach a bank, which is something Meek alluded to in another post, which which was a better alternative than “begging” for the funds.

“I need…” quit begging and put your own money up if you believe in it so much. Or go to the bank and get a loan? — JD{r}☠ (@JDRajogi) September 8, 2025

In the post below, though, Meek seemingly answered his own question.

Why as music artist that's independent we not dealing with banks when everything surround us in music business lead us back to the banks anyway! We have total control let's roll!!!!! Are we allowed to get funding past a record label in America? Shit seems pretty hard lol pic.twitter.com/qXRQFGFKc2 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) September 8, 2025

Will the Philadelphia rapper take heed and attempt to fund his own projects? Or will he continue to look for investors to chase his dreams? Maybe having a conversation with Jay-Z or maybe 50 Cent, who are both successful in and outside of hip-hop, can lead him to what he is looking for. Time will tell.

RELATED CONTENT: Meek Mill Tunes Into 2024 Presidential Debate In Hometown Of Philly