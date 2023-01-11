Thrice as Nice: Students in Philadelphia Receive $7M from Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, Michael Rubin

Rapper and prison reform activist Meek Mill, Philadelphia 76ers owner Michael Rubin, and entertainer and entrepreneur Kevin Hart have reunited to make a sizable donation to several schools in the Philadelphia area.

A press release confirmed their giveback collaboration to the Philadelphia community. The three men, who all have ties to the Philly area, donated a total of $7 million to distribute to 60 private and parochial schools for the 2023-2024 academic year at various schools in and around the City of Brotherly Love.

The efforts will help benefit low-income students from underserved families with scholarships. Funds from the collective money will also be used to provide access to the technology needed in the homes of underserved families. Those items will include laptops, tablets as well as WiFi connection.

Meek Mill took to his Twitter to share the good news.

Meek Mill took to his Twitter to share the good news.

"You see the blogs didn't catch this one they highlight anything negative about their own people, it's getting readable!"

Mill, Hart, and Rubin made a similar donation last year at around this time.

According to the Philly Voice, the three Pennsylvania natives grouped their funds together to donate $15 million to a cause that will benefit students in the Philadelphia area. The funds were distributed to 110 schools in the Philadelphia area that serve disadvantaged students.

Last holiday season, Rubin and Mill collaborated with REFORM Alliance, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the 76ers for the annual return of the Season of Giving event. This was a special VIP experience for more than 30 children who were negatively impacted by the criminal justice system and unjust probations.

On Christmas Eve, the rapper from Philadelphia, along with his REFORM Alliance organization, paid bail for 20 women so that they could be home for the holidays with their loved ones.

According to The Philly Voice, Hart donated $250,000 to the School District of Philadelphia in 2020 for technology upgrades and previously gave $50,000 scholarships to local high school students in need. In 2018, Hart also provided $600,000 in college scholarship funds to eight Philadelphia students.