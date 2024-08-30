Meek Mill Wants To Perform At Presidential Debate In Philadelphia

The two presidential candidates, Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican candidate former President Donald Trump are slated to debate in Philadelphia on September 10. One of Philly’s homegrown recording artists, Meek Mill, has offered to perform at the National Constitution Center at the debate.

According to AllHipHop, the Philly emcee showed a news story confirming the upcoming debate and wrote on his Instagram Story on August 28, “Let me do dreams and nightmares at this debate lol.”

Meek is referring to his 2012 hit record, “Dreams and Nightmares,” which is definitely a Philly favorite.

The recording artist has confused people recently. On August 14, he took to X in what appeared to some as an endorsement of the former president. Meek stated he never did a “history check” on Trump but seems willing to do so now.

When I was locked up tv programming taught me every detail about “stormy Daniels’” that was when I learned the art of programming …. My X has turned back to trump life again … i never did a history check on trump he even been to my hood with ot7 mobbing! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) August 14, 2024

He seemingly praised the former president after Trump was shot several weeks ago, even bringing up the fact that Trump is an indicted (and convicted) man and is still running for the Oval Office.

He got shot at basically put his middle finger up after a bang out got hit in the head nobody ran ….hope you get well too we get shot at a lot! Got indicted still running for president! Who is this guy trump fr I know some wild guys but wtf lol just my thoughts! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) August 14, 2024

He then stated that he was not endorsing Trump and knew nothing about politics, but he seemed to want to get involved now.

I’m not endorsing anybody I know nothing about politics …he was owning building I was living in north Philly in poverty getting shot at seeing death going to jail for environmental shit … all I see on phones and tvs is trump , it’s like tf is this guy 🤔 https://t.co/Jm9K6HyRIC — MeekMill (@MeekMill) August 14, 2024

He even said he would welcome a sitdown with Trump to hear what he has to say.

AllHipHop reported that he stated he would like to speak to Harris since he has been a strong advocate for prison reform after he spent some time in prison. Opting to get the chance to ask the Vice President three questions so he can understand her point of view.

“All I hear is rumors of her, he wrote. “I would ask her 3 questions about black and brown men going to prison and her views and try to help her understand from a survival standpoint point she may have never had to encounter!”