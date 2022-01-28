Meet Beaucoup Flavor: The Contemporary Spice Brand Inspired by Streetwear + Creole Soul

For those looking to maintain the flavor in their health-conscious comfort foods, Beaucoup Flavor has you covered.

The newly released Black-owned spice brand specializes in adding Creole flavors to meals of all kinds. Created by founder Jeremy Nagin and dubbed as “the streetwear of spices,” Beaucoup Flavor aims to add the perfect amount of culture through its three unique flavors.

Nagin tapped into his upbringing around people with diabetes as inspiration when crafting his signature spices.

“Growing up, I knew so many people affected by diabetes (and many who never even realized they had it) and it wasn’t until I grew up that I realized it was from the high amounts of salt and sugar in the food that we eat — specifically black and brown communities,” Nagin told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“I knew so many people affected by diabetes (and many who never even realized they had it), and it wasn’t until I grew up that I realized it was from the high amounts of salt and sugar in the food that we eat — specifically black and brown communities.”

With a history working as a product developer and chef, Nagin sought to fill the void in health-conscious spices marketed to diverse communities.

“Beaucoup Flavor is a byproduct of demand, passion, expertise, and a desire to do something dope, put all into one,” Nagin said.

“It’s a first-of-its-kind lifestyle brand in food. This project is about putting a dent in the health disparities of minorities in America through the authentic, clean label, and flavor-forward food products,” he added.

“I think of Beaucoup as “the gateway drug to a healthier lifestyle.” We put the flavor forward and surprise you with how much healthier they are.”

Beaucoup Flavor is the byproduct of Nagin’s first health-conscious food business, Food Results. Launched in 2019, Food Results serves as a product development company for brands, retailers, and startups.

“After creating successful products for other brands, I wanted to create my own; one that not only resonated with my culture but also benefited them as well,” Nagin said.

The added benefit of Beaucoup Flavors is that each spice aims to inspire healthy eating through low sodium, MSG Free, NON-GMO, all-natural, vegan products. The diabetic-friendly, flavor-first spice blends address health disparities within the Black community with its organic hero ingredient, Sel Gris, a French sea salt known for its many health benefits, including improving the quality of sleep, immune system support, and regulating blood sugar levels and blood pressure.

St. Beaucoup offers a “Progressive Creole” taste using traditional flavors from onions, celery, and bell peppers. 3:30 Sunday is a Creole Texan spice blend with sweet and smoky notes from brown sugar, activated charcoal, and smoked sea salt. Tu Sabes is a Mexican Creole spice that blends bold flavors from Chipotle and Cilantro for a flavor combination all its own.

“For us, lack of flavor isn’t an option,” Nagin said. “Beaucoup products are an extension of me. Personally, I’m conscious of my health — my mom read labels well before it was trending, and coming from New Orleans, my baby food was always full of flavor.”

“There was no need for MSG as premium spices were used that truly complement each other in each blend,” he continued. “The richness that comes from the highly flavored fruits and vegetables that didn’t need any additives when used together properly.”

“I found that preciseness over the past 15 years through real-time feedback from thousands of people. The hard work was already done.”

Each Beaucoup Flavor bottle is designed in collaboration with local and international artists who designed the labels with intentional cultural cues and influences from pop culture, fashion, and music. The labels were created to encourage dialogue and exploration in something foreign while paying homage to its roots.

The options are endless when it comes to the types of meals you can flavor using Beaucoup Flavor.

“The spices can be used to add a kick of flavor to everyday staples like eggs, popcorn, and chicken, but can also be used when exploring different cultural dishes like Étouffée, Shrimp and Corn Maque Choux, Pork in Adobo Sauce, or BBQ dishes,” Nagin said.

“Whether it’s used as a marinade or finishing seasoning, Beaucoup Flavor gives people the power to effortlessly create something unique,” he added.

“The beauty is in its versatility. Put it in your rotation, and you will make something uniquely yours that you can be proud of. Personally, I enjoy using the spices to make a Crispy Oyster Mushroom Po Boy.”

Future launches from Beaucoup Flavor will feature partnerships with prominent artists, community leaders, and social figures.