News by Sharelle B. McNair Juliana Stratton's U.S Senate Campaign Says Silent Thoughts Out Loud: 'F*** Trump!'







Illinois’ Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton said what’s on the minds of many people out loud in a new campaign video for U.S. Senate: “F*** Trump.”

Her bold campaign video hosts several supporters encouraging voters to say “F**** Trump” and “Vote Juliana.” The Southside Chicago native comes out swinging, letting voters know she isn’t scared to take on a “wanna be dictator” and that she is running for Senate to stand up to President Donald Trump.

“I will abolish ICE and hold Trump accountable for the crimes he’s committed,” Stratton said.

“Just like they said, ‘f*** Trump.”

They said it. We’re all thinking it. pic.twitter.com/AOARPLHGCB — Juliana Stratton (@JulianaStratton) February 19, 2026

The end of her video features an appearance by Governor JB Pritzker, an outspoken Trump critic who endorses her, and former Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

With the support of the governor, Stratton is attempting to set herself up as a frontrunner against her main rivals, U.S. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Robin Kelly, ahead of the March 17 primary to fill the seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, who is retiring. During the Feb. 19 debate, she made it clear where she stands on hot-topic issues like ICE and affordable healthcare, calling them rights, not privileges, and supporting Medicare for All.

“When we talk about affordability being a big issue right now for Americans and certainly Illinoisans, one of the big reasons why is healthcare and how expensive it is,” she said.

“I can tell you, we need to be clear. A GoFundMe account is not a healthcare plan, and we’re seeing millions of Americans being stripped of their healthcare. The premiums have gone up under the ACA exchange, and we need to do more. I believe that healthcare is a right and not a privilege.”

A GoFundMe is not a healthcare plan. Healthcare is a right, and not a privilege, which is why I support Medicare for All. pic.twitter.com/q5gmWaMCTu — Juliana Stratton (@JulianaStratton) February 20, 2026

As one could imagine, her expletive-filled video caught the attention of many, raising concerns about its effectiveness. But during the debate, she stood firmly behind the ad, saying, “It captures exactly what people are feeling right now.” “They feel like, look at Washington. People aren’t happy with what’s happening in Congress. They’re wondering why nothing is changing in their lives,” she said, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“Everything is getting more expensive, and here they are wondering, ‘When are we going to stand up and not let this president just get away with what he’s doing?’”

Despite the backlash, Stratton has already received endorsements from some of Washington’s heavy hitters, like New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. But by speaking directly to voters, she urges those who are fed up with the Trump Administration to vote for her.

“To voters all across Illinois, if you’re happy with what’s happening in Washington, if you’re happy with what’s happening in Congress – maybe I’m not the candidate for you,” she wrote on X.

“But if you’re ready for a new leader who will bring bold ideas and courage to the Senate, then I’m asking for your vote.”

