News by Sharelle B. McNair Patrick Braxton Wins Alabama Town Mayoral Election After Once Being Locked Out Of Town Hall Mayor Braxton celebrates his victory and hopes it eliminates any “doubts people had hanging in their heads on if people want me” saying, “it feels good the second time.”







Patrick Braxton, the mayor of Newbern, Alabama, proved racism will never win, but he can after securing victory in the election in a town that once locked him out of the town hall, NBC News reports.

Braxton received 66 votes to his opponent’s 26 after a dispute over control of the town government, just 40 miles west of Selma, drew national attention in 2021. Once refusing to let the incumbent serve, Braxton says “the people came out and spoke and voted” in the election that took place Aug. 26 — the town’s first since the 1960s, approximately. Instead of official elections, town officials held “hand-me-down” positions, as each mayor was responsible for appointing a successor, who in turn appointed council members.

A lawsuit filed by Braxton and Newbern’s Black residents claims the results listed an overwhelmingly white government in a town where Black people outnumber white residents 2-1.

Braxton’s story started when the volunteer firefighter announced his plan to run for the nonpartisan position of mayor in 2020. Since he was the only candidate, Braxton automatically became the mayor-elect without an election. Thanks to the “hand-me-down” rule, he followed suit and appointed a new town council. However, shortly after, the town faced accusations of racism after the locks on the town hall were changed, in addition to Braxton being denied access to the town’s financial accounts.

In his litigation, he accused outgoing council members of holding a secret meeting to set up a special election and “fraudulently reappointed themselves as the town council.” “I didn’t get a chance to serve but one year out of the five years,” Braxton said after finally occupying the office in 2024, after settling in the legal battle.

Officials denied wrongdoing, claiming Braxton’s claim to be mayor was “invalid” without any proof showing otherwise.

The settlement agreement included a promise to hold a mayoral election in 2025, where Braxton successfully won against white auctioneer and realtor Laird Cole, according to AL.

Madison Hollon, program manager of political campaigns for the SPLC Action Fund, who endorsed Braxton, called his victory “a turning point” for the small town of Newbern that is home to 133 people, a library, the town hall, a mercantile, and a flashing caution light. “Mayor Braxton’s election represents a turning point for Newbern, restoring democratic governance, ensuring fair representation, and reaffirming that every resident has a voice in their local government,” Hollon said.

Mayor Braxton celebrates his victory and hopes it eliminates any “doubts people had hanging in their heads on if people want me,” saying, “it feels good the second time.”

RELATED CONTENT: Alabama Town Sued Over Refusal To Allow Black Mayor To Serve Or Hold Elections