Meet the Family of Five Nigerian Sisters Who All Became Medical Doctors

Five siblings from Nigeria — Salamat, Halima, Khadijah, Raliat, and Medinah Aliu — are all medical doctors. These women, each specializing in different fields, truly proved Black excellence and have become an inspiration to many.

The Aliu family was blessed with five outstanding daughters, all of whom pursued careers in medicine, according to The Cable.

Salamat, the oldest sibling, specializes in neurosurgery, making her the first female neurosurgeon in West Africa. Halima pursued a career in plastic surgery, Khadijah chose the path of family medicine, Raliat works as an obstetrician and gynecologist, and Medinah serves as a community health physician.

The sisters managed to break through the barriers and excel in a male-dominated profession. In a society where gender equality and access to education remain pressing challenges, these sisters have defied the odds.

They have not only broken barriers but also serve as an inspiration to other women, encouraging them to pursue their dreams and challenge societal norms, especially within the Black community.

*Originally published by Blacknews.com.

