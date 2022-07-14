Meet The Formerly Homeless Mom Of Two Who Is Now The CEO Of 8 Successful Companies

Janay White, affectionately known as “The GOAT” of entrepreneurship is the chief executive officer of eight successful companies including J White Enterprises. A mother of two from Jacksonville, Fla., Janay cultivates and creates opportunities for individuals to attain financial freedom and become prosperous in generational welfare.

Working two jobs a day for a living, Janay is no stranger to financial lack. Being coined as “less fortunate” she was not one born with the proverbial silver spoon. She worked for over nine years as a social worker and fraud investigator for the Florida Department of Children and Families by day and as a Revenue Auditor in the Accounting and Finance Department for UPS by night.

With financial independence being a part of the foundation of her work, Janay says that she is “addicted” and passionate about credit repairing and sustenance. This passion and knowledge acquired with a lot of struggle, fuels her to educate others on wealth creation. She sat within inferior credit for seven years after receiving her first loan of $500 from Vystar Credit Union when she was 18 years old. She began rebuilding her credit at the age of 25, teaching herself to boost her scores. With the success of her credit boost, she seemed to have found the formula to not succumb to debt.

With self-determination, Janay is the chief executive officer of the following: J White Enterprises, Luigi’s Concrete and More, J White Marketing Inc., J White Construction Inc., J White Business Center, J White Properties and More, J White Institute, and Free Game by J White.

As a successful example of what it means to be a Black woman in business and entrepreneurship, Janay has managed to acquire over 26 AirBnBs and has succor all 26 for over a year. She has also purchased a plethora of investment properties using business credit only and coached mentees who serve in real estate with purchasing properties using business credit totaling over $2.5 million.

In addition, her firm was awarded Best Credit Company of the year in 2021 by Best Boss Awards Group and she currently serves as a Trustee Member of the Jacksonville Jaguars Leadership Team. She was also nominated as Woman of the Year by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and has been selected as the City of Jacksonville’s Entrepreneur of the Year for 2022.

Janay conducts seminars, classes, and even one-on-one counseling sessions to pass her knowledge of credit to others. She calls her seminars, The Credit Repair University where she focuses mainly on her mission to preach what she is practicing, i.e., financial independence especially while being a woman. She believes that with the right information, dedication and willpower, anyone can achieve financial independence.

Learn more about her company at JWhite-Enterprises.com and follow her brand on Facebook.

This article first appeared on Blackbusiness.com.