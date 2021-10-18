HBCU Graduate Launches Kulture Karaoke Card Game In Target Stores

Meet Dae Fenwick the owner and creator of the music card game Kulture Karaoke releasing in Target stores across the country on November 8, 2021.

Created by a Detroit native, 80’s baby, and HBCU graduate (Clark Atlanta University and Texas Southern University), Denwick came up with the idea on her birthday in 2020. After inviting friends and family to celebrate her big day at a local karaoke lounge in Atlanta.

The licensed attorney decided to spice things up by having everyone pull a card and select a song to sing based on categories like “a song that reminds you of middle school.”

After seeing how much her friends and family loved it, the idea for Kulture Karaoke was born!

“I can honestly say, I never saw myself launching a product, especially while still maintaining a very active law practice,” Denwick told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

I love practicing law, it is truly my passion. It just so happens that music, culture and bringing people together is also a passion for me.”

“By creating Kulture Karaoke, I am able to tap into my creative side, while practicing law is more of my analytical side. Though I do not get much sleep, I am happy to have the balance,” she added.

The Black female attorney, and proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., believes in making products that are for us, by us. Now families nationwide can bring the fun of Kulture Karaoke into their homes thanks to Fenwick’s Target partnership.

“I am so excited to bring Kulture Karaoke into Target stores,” she said. “Over the past few years, Target has become a prime retailer for party games. Also, with their commitment to supporting Black-owned businesses, it is the perfect match.”

Within one year and over the course of a pandemic at that, Fenwick was able to design a product and land a monumental distribution deal that many entrepreneurs can only dream of. It’s something the Stewart Miller Simmons attorney doesn’t take for granted.

“I am still in disbelief that Kulture Karaoke has become so successful in such a short period of time,” Fenwick said. “When I created the game, I wanted to celebrate Black music, Black culture, and bring friends and family together. I am happy to say that is exactly what has happened.”

Described as “the perfect mix of great music and nostalgia,” Kulture Karaoke is the new way to enjoy a group gathering.

“When people post that Kulture Karaoke is their favorite game or send me videos of themselves playing the game with their kids or parents, it is incredibly fulfilling,” Fenwick said.

With the new product releasing in Target stores next month, Fenwick is excited for what the future holds.

“One thing that the success of Kulture Karaoke has shown me is that the sky’s the limit. The game in its current form focuses mainly on 1990’s and early 2000’s Hip Hop and R&B categories,” she said. “But there is so much other great music that I plan to explore in the future, like 80’s music, 70’s music, and other genres.”

She’s also not weeding out the possibility of releasing other categories, “like Black tv shows or movies,” she said.

“I am excited to create additional products that will continue to celebrate our culture.”