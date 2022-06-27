Meet the Trademark Lawyer Teaching Black Entrepreneurs How to Own Their Brand Without the Expensive Legal Costs

Attorney Shymane Robinson, founder and chief executive officer of True Lawyer, is helping transform communities by helping entrepreneurs gain ownership of their business and intellectual property without the expensive legal cost.

“Ownership looks different in 2022, I’m seeing a shift and huge opportunity in ownership,” says Shymane Robinson. Social media platforms have accelerated things by capitalizing off creator’s intellectual property.

From owning physical property (real estate) to owning intellectual property, entrepreneurs and creators need to be aware that there is value in the intellectual property they share. The photos, blog posts, courses, viral sayings (slogans) shared on social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter, entrepreneurs should be gaining exclusive ownership of their creativity and leverage their intellectual property for profit.

Brand ownership is a great way to bridge the wealth gap. Intellectual property protections account for more than $8 trillion in economic activity, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). It’s imperative that small businesses have access to gain ownership of patents, trademarks, and copyrights allowing them to gain exclusive ownership and be compensated for their creative inventions and ideas helping to close the wealth gap.

The number one reason small businesses fail to protect their intellectual property is expensive legal costs. True Lawyer understands that lack of legal representations contributes to the wealth gap. To close this wealth gap, we must focus on ownership. Ownership of businesses, intellectual property, and real property.

“In an effort to increase ownership and help transform communities, True Lawyer launched Your Vision is Worth Billions. TRADEMARK IT! A DIY online Trademark course to ensure all start-ups, creators, and small businesses can gain ownership of their brand without the expensive legal cost,” Shymane says. The online course is available for only $997.

With almost five years under her belt as the leader of True Lawyer law firm, Shymane has grown into a widely successful national law firm that focuses on transforming communities by helping small businesses gain ownership of their brand with Trademarks and leverage their assets with real estate.

Please visit the True Lawyer Instagram account @Truelawyer_ or website https://www.truelawyer.com/trademark-diy-course/ to receive more information about this course.

This article first appeared on Blacknews.com.