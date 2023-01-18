Meet The Woman Helping Women Entrepreneurs Change Their Brain To Increase Income

The poverty crisis is increasing like never before.

With events such as the pandemic, inflation and jobs being at risk the pressure on individual’s everyday way of life is in jeopardy. The coaching industry is in the perfect position to help. Coaching is designed according to Dr. Faith Abraham to enhance the quality of life for anyone who engages with it.

Dr. Faith Abraham co-founder of Vonza.com and founder of Life Mastery School, a program dedicated to helping those with the desire to coach become certified coaches and change people’s lives.

It offers a unique coaching program with a proven track record of success and has helped hundreds of people over the years improve their lives and achieve their goals, according to a press release.

Within this program aspiring coaches are not required to have many degrees or experience in coaching. Bringing their expertise as well as life and/or work experience with a heart to help and the intention to see others flourish is all that is needed to become a life transforming life coach.

Dr. Faith Abraham is an award winning life coach and business coach. She specializes in helping people from all walks of life to achieve their dreams and live the lives they have always dreamed of. She has a simple but profound message: “The more you coaching you engage in, the more successful you will be.”

Current polls have shown that Americans are the unhappiest they’ve been in 50 years and just 14% of U.S. adults say they’re very happy. That is staggering statistic may not change with economic conditions being what they are unless there is an intervention to help people better process through their emotions and circumstances that they cannot change.

Coaching helps to move the needle on our lives and stirs us to accomplish the things that we are passionate about but procrastination, self doubt, personal fears and the opinions of others hinder us. As the world keeps changing people will be better able to navigate the ever- changing times while being able to lead happy and fulfilling lives by implementing the power of coaching.

Life Mastery School helps women entrepreneurs to learn how to build a six-figure coaching business from scratch with no ads, no team & no expertise needed.

Dr. Faith Abraham’s goal is to help 1000 women escape poverty by becoming certified life coaches in 2023 through her Life Mastery School.