Meet The Young Black Bronx Designer Working with Presenters and Performers at The Grammys

Cardi B isn’t the only one paving lanes from the Bronx to Hollywood. Meet Mugzy Mcfly, the designer behind Signed by McFly, a fashion label that was hand-selected by the Recording Academy to participate in the 2022 Grammy Awards.

“I”m so excited to be back, this is my second year doing the GRAMMYS gift bag,” Mugzy told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“Last year was virtual so I did gift cards, this year I’m back with a one size fits all Trucker Hat.”

McFly creates genderless streetwear ranging in everything from sneakers and jackets to swimwear, athleisure, and more. Born and raised in the fashion capital of the world, New York City, Mugzy grew up with a deep appreciation and a keen eye for fashion.

The Bronx native made his inception as a fashion designer at the young age of thirteen when he began hand-making apparel to match his favorite sneakers. After graduating from St. Johns University with a degree in accounting, Mugzy used his knack for numbers to set himself up for success as an emerging entrepreneur and businessman.

In 2013, Signed by McFly was born. What initially began as a graphic T-shirt line evolved into an innovative genderless line for all that’s deeply grounded in Mugzy’s original vision.

Mugzy launched the brand from the ground up, managing all sides of the business himself with no outside investors or financial backing. Running everything from finances, production, and event planning, to graphic and fashion design, the experience inspired the company’s motto, “More Dreams, Less Sleep”.

With a naturally dope aesthetic, stars have naturally flocked to Mugzy’s designs giving the young creator free advertising along the way.

“I’ve been blessed to have some very fashionable celebs rock my creations,” Mugzy said. “I’ve had a few like Young Thug, Jim Jones & Bernice Burgos.”

“I like to have authentic relationships, I never pay for anyone to wear my clothing.”

For those looking to stay on trend this Spring season, Mugzy offered some insight.

“Earth tones, LOUD & Bright colors will dominate. Nudes & Greens for the earth tones,” he said, noting that “Yellow and Oranges will add spice to wardrobes this spring.”

As we hopefully come out of the pandemic, casual attire is still in style.

“Keep it COZY. First real summer out of COVID (fingers-crossed) but we will keep some habits,” Mugzy said.

“Number one.. stay comfortable. Easy, functional & fashionable clothing will reign supreme.”

“Texture & fabric fusions. Even if you keep it simple, it’s all in the details,” he added. “Mix the heavy cottons, with the velour & corduroy.”