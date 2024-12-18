Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Megan Thee Stallion Brings Receipts As She Files Restraining Order Against Tory Lanez The rapper deemed the matter "psychological warfare," further claiming he indirectly harasses her on social media.







Megan Thee Stallion is filing another restraining order against disgraced rapper Tory Lanez and is bringing the receipts to prove she needs one.

People reported that the “Bigger In Texas” rapper filed the request on Dec. 17. In the filing, Megan, real name Megan Pete, detailed the ongoing harassment she has faced from Lanez despite his incarceration. A jury found Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, guilty of shooting Megan in the foot in 2020. He is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence following his 2022 conviction.

“Despite being sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Ms. Pete, Mr. Peterson continues to subject her to repeated trauma and revictimization,” the filing alleges.

Although Lanez remains behind bars, Megan has asserted that he continues defaming her character through other parties. The rapper deemed the matter “psychological warfare,” further claiming he indirectly harasses her on social media.

The request continues, “Mr. Peterson is fully aware of the impact of the psychological warfare he has waged against Ms. Pete, yet he continues to deputize his supporters to attack Ms. Pete’s character and integrity.”

TMZ reports that Megan’s defense team obtained proof to further her claims shortly after filing the restraining order request. Her lawyers reportedly have receipts of payments between Lanez’s father and a blogger whom Meg recently sued.

Megan accused Milagro Elizabeth Cooper, known on social media as Milagro Gramz, of taking payment from Lanez’s father to spread lies against her.

“In these prison calls, Mr. Peterson’s father—when he thought no one was listening— asked his son about payments to Ms. Cooper for her harassment of Ms. Pete: ‘How are they ever going to prove something like that?’” Mr. Peterson responded, ‘Exactly,’ ” the filing against Cooper states.

Megan has called the matter a “conspiracy” to continue directing hate toward the Grammy winner. She hopes to find a legal solution to the ongoing harassment allegedly sparked by her assaulter.

However, she also believes Lanez is doing so to aid his appeal. Currently, Lanez is appealing his multiple charges, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

