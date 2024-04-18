Megan Thee Stallion Awarded The Catalyst Of Change Award

Rapper Megan thee Stallion received the Catalyst of Change Award at the Planned Parenthood of Greater New York’s Spring Into Action Gala, acknowledging her contributions to women’s health.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the 29-year-old, whose real name is Megan Pete, was all smiles at the event on April 16. She was joined by other women in Hollywood, including actresses Patricia Arquette, Molly Ringwald, and others, to raise money for the nonprofit.

Megan reaffirmed her commitment to advancing women’s healthcare rights during her acceptance speech. “We need to create communities where women can receive sexual and reproductive healthcare with the love, respect, and compassion that they deserve,” she told the audience.

“I promise to continue to do my part and use my platform to break down barriers and empower women all around the world,” the ‘Plan B’ rapper continued.

According to Vibe Magazine, “An outspoken advocate for women’s rights and Planned Parenthood, Megan has used her global platform to draw attention to the organization’s mission and work. She also launched The Pete and Thomas Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston, Texas, and across the world.” Planned Parenthood shared in a statement. Throughout her career, Megan has built a platform advocating for women’s health, demonstrated by her current partnership with Planet Fitness and previous statements supporting women’s bodily autonomy and vulnerability when discussing her mental and physical health, particularly as a Black woman.

“A lot of people didn’t treat me like I was human for a long time,” Megan told Women’s Health when she graced the cover of the magazine in April 2024. “I feel like everybody was always used to me being the fun and happy party girl. I watched people build me up, tear me down, and be confused about their expectations of me.”

“As a Black woman, as a darker Black woman, I also feel like people expect me to take the punches, take the beating, take the lashings, and handle it with grace. But I’m human,” she continued.

In the interview, Megan revealed that she had fallen into a steep bout of depression that she was only able to overcome with professional help. “It took me a while to acknowledge that I was depressed. But once I started talking to a therapist, I was able to be truthful with myself,” she said.

Since embarking on her new health journey, which she says included a social media detox, Pilates workouts, and healthier food choices, the Houston native has pushed for more awareness and less stigma surrounding health among women.