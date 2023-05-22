Megan Thee Stallion Posts Up With 2 Madame Tussauds Wax Figures

As Megan Thee Stallion’s superstardom continues to skyrocket, the certified Houston hottie is celebrating the release of two new wax figures made in her honor.

The Grammy award-winning rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to share photos she took alongside her Madame Tussauds wax figures that will be on display in Las Vegas and New York City.

“I honestly wanted to kiss myself 😍🤤😂 hotties we are officially legendary 😝 go see me at @madametussaudsusa,” she captioned her post.

Fans applauded the wax figures with City Girls rapper noting how humanlike the new wax figures appear.

“I couldn’t tell which one was you! Both perfect dolls,” JT wrote.

“First slide I dead ass couldn’t tell which was a doll,” SZA wrote in the comments.

“This is so iconic,” added someone else.

The new wax figures were unveiled on Saturday in Sin City with the figure for the NYC location set for unveil on June 1, Billboard reports. The figure that will be on display at the Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas showcases Megan the newsprint catsuit and matching cowboy hat she sported on the cover of her 2020 debut album, “Good News.”

Her figure New York City wax figure shows the “Savage” rapper donning a studded bikini and matching cowboy hat, paired with gauntlets and a choker that represent the Houston native’s signature cowgirl stage persona.

The wax figures took about six months for a team of 20 artists to create and over 200 measurements to model the mannequins after the chart-topping rapper, News 3LV reports.

“I feel like people always ask me when was the moment you knew you were famous? This is the moment!,” Megan said in a statement.

“There are two versions of me in the most famous wax museum on the planet. Like who am I?!? Them!”

