Tory Lanez Denied New Trial In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez’s attempt to receive a new trial following his conviction in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting has been denied, and now the Toronto rapper could be facing nearly a decade behind bars.

On Tuesday, a Los Angeles judge denied Lanez’ bid for a new trial after he was found guilty in December 2022 of shooting Megan in the feet in 2020, ABC News reports. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford denied the motion for a new trial in response to Lanez’s legal team who claimed the “Say It” singer was only convicted due to “procedural errors, prosecutorial misconduct, discovery violations and ineffective counsel.”

“The court finds no error, prosecutorial misconduct or newly discovered evidence,” Herriford told Lanez’ attorney Jose Baez. “Motion denied.”

During the trial, Tory spoke from jail and begged the judge not to “ruin” his life.

“Please don’t ruin on my life. I could be your son. I could be your brother,” Lanez told the judge, who is Black,'” according to legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff.

Sorry just noticed typo in tweet – Lanez told the judge “please don’t ruin my life” not “please don’t rule on my life.” https://t.co/bp1zWZTnQD — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) May 9, 2023

Now with his conviction set in stone, Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, has a sentencing date set for June 13, the District Attorney’s Office states. The 30-year-old rapper/singer faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison.

Following the judge’s ruling, Deputy DA Alex Bott spoke with reporters outside the courtroom and explained why Lanez is facing a minimum of nine years in prison.

“I think any time you point a gun at someone and pull the trigger five times, that’s an action that could easily kill a person, and I think that’s an action that should have serious consequences,” Bott told reporters in a clip captured by legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff.

Tory Lanez is facing a minimum of nine years in prison, Deputy DA Alex Bott said. “I think any time you point a gun at someone and pull the trigger five times, that’s an action that could easily kill a person, and I think that’s an action that should have serious consequences.” pic.twitter.com/jivfuJjdYk — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) May 9, 2023

In December, just ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend, Lanez was found guilty on one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. The ruling came after Megan’s emotional testimony where she described how the shooting left her with constant pain in her feet and said reliving the incident in the public eye was “torture,” The Guardian reports.

“I don’t wanna be on this Earth,” Pete said during her testimony. “I wish he woulda shot and killed me if I knew I would go through this torture.”

Lanez opted out of testifying and later admitted to regretting that decision, via Rolling Stone.

