She’s Back! Megan Thee Stallion In Talks To Join New Adam Sandler Netflix Movie

Megan Thee Stallion is back on the scene after testifying against Tory Lanez shooting at her and we love to see it.

Since making her return to Instagram earlier this month, the “Savage” rapper has made several appearances on red carpets at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s After-party as well as at Jimmy Choo’s Power Stylists dinner alongside longtime collaborator, Law Roach. Just last night the Houston “hottie” threw out the opening pitch for her hometown team and sent the internet into a frenzy.

“Can someone make the Hall of Fame one pitch?” Amin Joseph quipped on the bird app. The clip has been tweeted or quote-tweeted some 30,000 times.

Suffice it to say, we all missed Thee Stallion. And it doesn’t seem like she has any plans to slow down.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 28-year-old may be in the next project from Adam Sandler and the Safdie brothers, who worked together on the 2019 critically acclaimed film, Uncut Gems. Megan Thee Stallion will be in an actual movie. The rap superstar will make her official film debut in A24’s musical comedy F***ing Identical Twins alongside Nathan Lane, Bowen Yang and Megan Mullally.

The three-time Grammy winner, who previously made appearances on P-Valley and She Hulk, seems to be isn’t stepping away from music just yet. She’ll take the stage both at this year’s ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans as well as co-headline with Mariah Carey at the Pride Festival in Los Angeles this summer.

And if you can’t wait until the summer to see her do her thing, this weekend she’ll headline the AT&T Block Party for March Madness Music Festival in Houston. She made the announcement via her Twitter page with four words: “Hotties, I’m coming home!”.

It’s great to see the head hottie back and better than ever.