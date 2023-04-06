Megan Thee Stallion Might Be Turning Shania Twain Into A ‘Savage’

Let’s see what happens if these new besties’ two worlds collide.

After rapper Megan Thee Stallion presented country artist Shania Twain with the Equal Play Award at the 2023 CMT Music Awards in Austin, TX on Sunday, the two just might be heading towards a possible collaboration.

During Meg’s speech for Twain, she paused and told the audience, “I don’t want to cheese this hard because I just met her and that’s my new bestie.”

“She’s hot girl Shania,” Meg added, saying Twain is an inspiration to her and many others.

Megan Thee Stallion presenting Shania Twain the Equal Pay Award at the 2023 CMT Music Awardspic.twitter.com/SZuGToAjcV — Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) April 3, 2023

According to People, Twain expressed interest in meeting and working with the 28-year-old “Savage” rapper following the awards.

“I love her. What a sweetheart,” the 57-year-old performer told Entertainment Tonight. “We were sitting together in the audience. We really gelled very well. I really love her as a person.”

“She’s a great talent. I was just glad she didn’t ask me to twerk out there, you know? I would’ve had to say no. That I cannot do,” Twain joked. “She was amazing and said so many sweet things. I was really flattered that she was there for me.”

This isn’t the first time this year Twain expressed interest in working with younger artists. The “Any Man of Mine” singer told People about her desire at the 2023 Grammys in February.

“At this point, I’d love to just have more fun getting together with other artists,” Twain said.

“I’m running into a lot of young artists now that were little kids when my first albums came out, so I feel like I’m having a reunion with them, and we can have adult conversations,” Twain continued. “They’re not 6 anymore. They’re all grown-up! So, I think that would be really surreal thing to do, would be to collab with some of these kids that aren’t kids anymore.”

Twain also slid in her interest for a collaboration with boundary-pushing artist Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. “She’s so extraordinary,” the country singer said.