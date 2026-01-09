Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Megan Thee Stallion Teams With Dunkin’ To Launch New Protein Milk Mango Refresher Megan Thee Stallion is helping Dunkin' unveil its new Protein Milk addition with the launch of her signature Mango Protein Refresher.







From Popeyes to Dunkin’, Megan Thee Stallion continues to serve her Hotties’ flavor. The Grammy-winning rapper’s latest fast-food collab teams her up with Dunkin’ to debut a signature drink tied to the brand’s new Protein Milk product.

Unveiled on Jan. 7, Dunkin’s new Protein Refreshers deliver bold, refreshing sips made with Protein Milk, with Megan Thee Stallion’s signature Mango Protein Refresher featuring a juicy mango flavor promoted through the brand’s ’80s-inspired “Dunk N’ Pump” workout campaign with “Pro Tina.”

“Time to target those sip muscles with new Protein Refreshers, only at Dunkin’! 💗🧡” she captioned an Instagram announcement.

Dunkin’s new Protein Milk can be added to a wide range of beverages, from lattes to refreshers, whether made with dairy or non-dairy bases. To inspire customers, the chain suggested drinks such as the Strawberry Protein Refresher, Almond Iced Protein Matcha Latte, Iced Protein Latte with Sugar-Free Vanilla, and Caramel Chocolate Ice Protein Latte.

Megan wants her fans to know that her signature flavor fits perfectly into their everyday routines.

“Teaming up with Dunkin’ to bring my new Mango Protein Refresher to life has been such an exciting experience, and I can’t wait for the Hotties to try it,” Megan said in a statement. “Whether you’re drinking it to boost your fitness routine or just to power through a busy day, it’s the perfect drink for any occasion.”

Beverages made with Protein Milk pack 15 grams of protein per serving, delivering a creamy, familiar taste without any chalky texture or aftertaste.

“We saw protein milk as a natural way to give our guests more flexibility in how they enjoy the Dunkin’ menu throughout the day,” the company’s Chief Marketing Officer Jill Nelson, said in a statement.

The launch is part of Dunkin’s broader winter menu update, which features new protein-focused drinks, seasonal beverages and snacks, and value options. Highlights include the return of the Sweet Black Pepper Bacon and a $5 Meal Deal featuring a Wake-Up Wrap, hash browns, and a medium coffee, hot or iced.

