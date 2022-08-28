Megan Thee Stallion Collaborates With Southern Black Girls For Month-Long Tour

Recording artist Megan Thee Stallion has partnered with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium for a month-long tour, according to The Root. The rapper’s foundation — the Pete and Thomas Foundation — is collaborating with the organization for its inaugural “Joy is our Journey Dream Bus Tour!”

The month-long bus tour was designed for Black girls, young women and gender-expansive youth, between the ages of 12-24, as a “safe space to connect, create and exhale.”

Stallion said that she was excited to be a part of the project.

“I’m really excited to have The Pete and Thomas Foundation partner with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium on this special initiative,” said Stallion. “We both share the same goals – to empower our young Black women, give them the resources to succeed and help them pursue their personal and professional dreams.”

LaTosha Brown is the founder of the Southern Black Girls and said that Megan is the “ultimate Southern Black Girl” who embodies the spirit of the organization.

“We are super excited to partner with The Pete and Thomas Foundation. Megan is the ultimate Southern Black Girl. She is an entertainer, an artist, and a creative, who masterfully balances being a hot girl, a college girl and a businesswoman, and she certainly embodies the unapologetic spirit of our organization,” said Brown.

“Our partnership with The Pete and Thomas Foundation adds fuel to the mission of the Joy is our Journey tour, which is to connect with Black girls and young women throughout the south and create safe spaces to celebrate unlimited, unabashed Black girl joy. There is so much in store, and we look forward to all the great work we will do together. This just the beginning.”

The free event kicked off on Aug. 20 in Atlanta, Georgia and ends on Sept. 17 in Birmingham, Alabama. The tour stopped in Elaine, Arkansas on Aug. 27, Little Rock on Aug. 28, will stop in Wilcox County and Livingston, Alabama on Sept. 10, Jackson, Mississippi on Sept. 11, Houston Texas on Sept. 13 and finish in Birmingham at the 2022 Black Girls Dream Conference on Sept. 16 and 17.

The “Joy is our Journey Dream Bus Tour” is open to the public and is like a mini-festival. The tour includes mental health and wellness, beauty, arts and culture, entrepreneurship, S.T.E.M. and dream-building interactive workshops. The tour also includes music, food trucks, game stations, swag bags and giveaways.