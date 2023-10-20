Megan Thee Stallion Will ‘Amicably Part Ways’ With 1501 Record Label After Settling Legal Battle

Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment are set to “amicably part ways” after finally settling their yearslong legal battle.

The Grammy award-winning rapper and her former label “mutually reached a confidential settlement to resolve their legal differences,” 1501 announced on Thursday, October 19. As part of the agreement, Megan and 1501 will “amicably part ways,” Billboard reports.

“Both Megan and 1501 are pleased to put this matter behind them and move forward with the next chapter of their respective businesses,” 1501 said.

The label’s president Carl Crawford and the company “wish Megan the very best in her life and career,” he said.

Megan and 1501 spent the last three years battling it out over a record deal the “Savage” rapper called “unconscionable.” She first spoke out against the label in 2020 when she claimed she was forced into signing a deal in 2018 that was below industry standards.

After signing with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Management in 2019, Megan claimed to have sat down with “real lawyers” who helped her realize how “crazy” the deal with 1501 was. The announcement of their split comes one week after the “Body” rapper announced her status as an independent artist ahead of releasing her new self-funded album, Fader reports.

“Hotties, this part of my album is definitely funded by Megan The Stallion,” Megan said on Instagram Live.

“I have no label right now and we’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pocket so the budget is coming from me.”

Megan went on to share her excitement for the new project that marks her return as an independent artist. She also expressed interest in signing with another label after taking some time to do things on her own.

“I’m so excited to be doing something for the first time independent since it was just me and my momma,” she said.

“It’s really just me until we sign to a new label. I don’t want to sign to a new label right now because I just want to do it myself.”

Many labels will be fighting for a chance to sign the chart-topping rapper who has achieved two Hot 100 hits since her 2019 “Hot Girl Summer” debut. So far, Megan has struck gold with 2020’s “Savage” and a standout feature on Cardi B’s “WAP.”

