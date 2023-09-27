‘Check In On Your Friends,’ Says Megan Thee Stallion In New Suicide Prevention PSA

Megan Thee Stallion is using her platform for a bigger purpose. The “Savage” rapper has released a new PSA for suicide prevention titled “Check In On Your Friends.”

The rapper shared the new video to her Instagram, as she got real with expectation of being “thick-skinned” and strong in the midst of struggle.

“But to be everything for everybody, it wears on you,” shared the 26-year-old to her over 31 million followers. “‘Black don’t crack,’ they say. But it can. I can. We all can. Y’all its OK to not be OK. Reach out to a friend if you see them going through it. No matter who you are, being vulnerable is what makes us whole.”

At the end of the video, she also shouted out her own initiative’s website, badbitcheshavebaddaystoo.com, that provides additional resources for those who struggle with mental health issues.

The announcement is part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and The Jed Foundation’s ongoing campaign, Seize the Awkward. The nationwide movement seeks to encourage young adults to talk with one another about their mental health and wellbeing.

AFSP’s CEO, Bob Gebbia, expressed their gratitude in a statement regarding the Grammy winner’s inclusion in the campaign.

“As we work to address the mental health needs of marginalized youth, our partnership with Megan Thee Stallion will help connect our Seize the Awkward campaign in a more relatable way to a younger and diverse population,” said Gebbia. “Her involvement will help ensure young people hear the message that struggling with one’s mental health is normal, and so is asking for help. We are grateful to Megan Thee Stallion for being open about her struggles and for normalizing mental health conversations.”

The Houston native also encouraged young people to be part of the support system needed to uplift someone who is struggling. “A strong support system can make a powerful difference in someone’s life,” she shared.

As the Hot Girl seems to be leaving past traumas behind, her new era has become one of advocacy and, of course, music one can bounce their “Bongos” to.

