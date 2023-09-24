Megan Thee Stallion Shines On Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour

She’s a Savage! Megan Thee Stallion took her long-awaited place on stage with Queen Bey at Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated Houston show for the Renaissance World Tour on Sept. 23.

Beyoncé had the rapper join her on stage to perform “Savage Remix” live for the first time ever in their shared home city. Although Megan was originally set to headline at the Global Citizen Festival the same weekend, she dropped out to surprise fans at the Beyoncé concert, as reported by Pitchfork.

The 28-year-old appeared in a head-to-toe camouflage fit, rapping one of her verses to the thousands of people in the audience. She shared some footage of her look, and incredible figure, to her over 31 million followers on Instagram.

This show is a major comeback to performing for the hip-hop Grammy winner along with her recent VMA performance, where she took the stage with Cardi B for their newest single “Bongos.”

Prior to these performances, she recently took time out of the spotlight in the aftermath of the Tory Lanez trial. While Lanez, who was found guilty of three felony counts for shooting Megan, is currently serving out his ten-year sentence, he and his fans continue to show their dislike for Megan. However, Megan is not letting the negativity get to her as she takes off in a new era of her music career.

Megan also took the stage amidst of slew of her musical peers, as the show was jam-packed with artists across the decades, including modern R&B songstresses Normani and Coco Jones. Former Destiny’s Child members LaTavia Roberson, Latoya Luckett, Michelle Williams, and Kelly Rowland also reunited in the VIP section to watch the hometown show take place.

The performance was especially significant to the “Hot Girl Summer,” as the song garnered the artist two Grammys for Best Rap song and Best Rap Performance at the 2021 awards ceremony, in addition to taking home the Best New Artist honor as well.

From Beyoncé, Bongos, and a new brand deal with Hot Cheetos to support her alma mater, Texas Southern University, this stallion is unstoppable.

