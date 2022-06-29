Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Caught Visiting Oprah Winfrey — Are They Planning Another Bombshell Interview?

Are Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex getting ready for a second interview with Oprah Winfrey?

Inquiring minds want to know, after the couple was photographed taking a five-minute drive from their Montecito mansion to Winfrey’s $100 million estate. They reportedly spent an hour at Winfrey’s home, the Daily Mail reports.

Of course, it could simply be brunch with a billionaire friend.

The couple have endured controversy since their public courtship and beyond their May 2018 royal wedding.

Author Andrew Morton claims the royal couple had used their social capital to solidify networking connections, for instance, when they invited media titan Winfrey to their nuptials, according to Mercury News.

Morton alleges their association with Winfrey eventually proved beneficial, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their role as senior members of the royal family.

In March 2021, Harry and Meghan dropped an explosive interview with the talk-show host in which the two detailed their experiences with racism from a British royal family member. They both recalled the incessant disparagement of Meghan by the British press and how unsupportive the royal family was when Meghan struggled with her mental health.

During their sit-down conversation, Harry and Meghan also informed the public that Prince Charles discontinued financial support and that their Metropolitan Police security detail was terminated because the taxpayer-funded benefit is only given to senior working royals.

Meghan also threw Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, under the bus by stating that Kate caused her to cry. The uproar that resulted from the discussion made the Queen issue a statement saying "recollections may vary."