Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Caught Visiting Oprah Winfrey — Are They Planning Another Bombshell Interview?

Are Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex getting ready for a second interview with Oprah Winfrey?
Inquiring minds want to know, after the couple was photographed taking a five-minute drive from their Montecito mansion to Winfrey’s $100 million estate. They reportedly spent an hour at Winfrey’s home, the Daily Mail reports.
Of course, it could simply be brunch with a billionaire friend.
The couple have endured controversy since their public courtship and beyond their May 2018 royal wedding.
Author Andrew Morton claims the royal couple had used their social capital to solidify networking connections, for instance, when they invited media titan Winfrey to their nuptials, according to Mercury News.
Morton alleges their association with Winfrey eventually proved beneficial, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their role as senior members of the royal family.
In March 2021, Harry and Meghan dropped an explosive interview with the talk-show host in which the two detailed their experiences with racism from a British royal family member. They both recalled the incessant disparagement of Meghan by the British press and how unsupportive the royal family was when Meghan struggled with her mental health.
Prince William also had to quell the fires ignited by the revelation that the royal family harbored racist views, saying his family “is very much not racist,” according to BBC.
Just after their brief partaking of the Platinum Jubilee festivities, less than three weeks after returning stateside, they visited Winfrey. There is a prevailing ongoing narrative online that the couple were booed when they attended services at St. Paul’s Cathedral; however, Reuters live coverage debunks such speculation.
Meghan and Harry brought their children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, but they were not permitted to join the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony. The Queen did end up meeting — for the first time — her great-granddaughter Lilibet. However, Meghan was photographed interacting with the Queen’s great-grandchildren in a window during the Trooping the Colour military parade, The Washington Post reports.
Before the conclusion of the jubilee, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall before traveling back to the states.