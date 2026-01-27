News by Sharelle B. McNair MTG Speaks: ‘You Are All Being Incited Into Civil War’ The shooting is added to a long list of wrongs the former MAGA follower encourages both Democratic and Republican leaders to make right.







Former Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene isn’t backing down on her fight for political transparency, calling on her past MAGA colleagues to “take off their political blinders” as she warned of the latest Minnesota shooting as the potential start of a “civil war.”

Taylor Greene expressed her support for law enforcement, particularly ICE agents, but pushed back against their involvement in the shooting of 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti, pushing against the narrative that he posed a threat to federal officers because he was armed.

“I unapologetically believe in border security and deporting criminal illegal aliens, and I support law enforcement. However, I also unapologetically support the 2nd amendment,” the former MAGA loyalist said.

“Legally carrying a firearm is not the same as brandishing a firearm.”

She then took a trip down memory lane to Jan. 6, 2021, when dozens of armed insurrectionists threatened lawmakers and subsequently took over the U.S Capitol.

Greene noted that many Republican leaders, including President Donald Trump, defended the group and their Second Amendment rights. She questioned if it was OK then, it should be the same for Pretti.

“We lost our minds when we watched Biden’s FBI track down and aggressively carry out home invasions and arrest on peaceful J6’ers who walked in the Capitol through open doors….” Imagine if one of our MAGA independent journalists or even just a MAGA supporter stood in the street outside a J6’er’s house while Biden’s FBI carried out a law enforcement operation, home invasion, and arrest,” she said.

“What would have been our reaction? Both sides need to take off their political blinders. You are all being incited into civil war, yet none of it solves any of the real problems that we all face, and tragically, people are dying.”

I impeached Biden’s Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, those were my articles of impeachment that passed in the House of Representatives. I unapologetically believe in border security and deporting criminal illegal aliens and I support law enforcement.



However,… — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) January 25, 2026

Trump’s stance on Pretti differentiates from J6. After Homeland Security released a picture of a handgun, allegedly taken from the victim before the shooting, the 47th president shared it, defending his ICE troops.

“This is the gunman’s gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!) and ready to go,” he wrote on Truth Social, according to The Hill.

“What is that all about? Where are the local Police? Why weren’t they allowed to protect ICE officers? The Mayor and Governor called them off? It is stated that many of these Police were not allowed to do their job, that ICE had to protect themselves — Not an easy thing to do!”

The shooting is added to a long list of wrongs the former MAGA follower encourages both Democratic and Republican leaders to make right. Taylor Greene did a complete 180 on her conservative colleaguesbeforeo abruptly announcing her retirement from Congress in November 2025.

Her switch-up came from several concerning issues, including economic policies affecting her rural region and her party’s failure to disclose full records related to disgraced financier and late-indicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

