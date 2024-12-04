FAMU Grad Melissa Mitchell Debuts Collection Of Wearable Art On SHEIN X

Melissa Mitchell continues her rise in fashion as her Abeille Creations imprint debuts a new 50-piece collection as part of SHEIN X.

The Florida A&M University alum shared her excitement on Facebook on Monday, announcing her official partnership with the online retail giant. Through the retailer’s SHEIN X initiative, Abeille Creations has become one of the newest Black-owned brands to gain visibility on the platform.

“I am MORE than proud to announce my extended MEGA @sheinx__official 50-piece collection that is now available globally,” Mitchell wrote. “Whew. Yesssss, you read that right — F-I-F-T-Y pieces. Yall —- this is THEE biggest body of wearable art that I’ve produced at once in my lifetime. Type “Abeille Creations” in the search bar to find me on the site.”

She shared a little about her journey to secure the partnership, which included a failed collaboration opportunity that fell through earlier in the year. After landing the SHEIN partnership, Mitchell had only a short amount of time to deliver her 50-piece collection. But she did, and she couldn’t be more proud.

“Transparently, At the top of the year, an opportunity fell through that nearly derailed my momentum and focus for MONTHS,” she wrote. “But I never stopped painting and creating. I was able to whip out design after design upon request within minutes. I had to turn these pieces around QUICKLY, do you hear me? But I did it. The team was blown away, and here we are.”

The womenswear collection includes a variety of vibrant, colorful dresses, two-piece sets, and swimwear with affordable price points ranging from $6 to $27. Made to represent Mitchell’s mission of creating a better life, Abeille Creations reflects the Bahamian artists’ ability to break glass ceilings in art, technology, and fashion worldwide.

Since its launch in 2016, Abeille Creations has secured global deals with Foot Locker and SPANX, offered Mitchell a platform for her own TED Talk, and joined the Afropunk/ Shopify Black Fashion Accelerator program.

“When I tell you God will turn your ashes to beauty, your tears into diamonds, and your losses into your greatest victories. I am a LIVING witness. Your latter will be greater. Haggai 2:9 is real,” she wrote in her social media announcement.

She continues to be open about her “artistic faith journey” as she celebrates her latest achievement with SHEIN. Explore the full collection here and discover Abeille Creations’ complete range of womenswear, menswear, art, and home decor on its website.