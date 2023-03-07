Pushed to the Edge? Melle Mel Criticizes Kendrick Lamar, Eminem

Hip-hop forefather Melle Mel stirred some discussion this week after the Grandmaster Flash and the Furious 5 MC sat with The Art of Dialogue and expressed strong opinions about Kendrick Lamar and Eminem.

Mel respects Em’s and Kendrick’s talent, but he questions their influence and representation of the street.

“I don’t know what records he made like that,” he said. “I might know one or two of them, but I don’t think you even hear Kendrick in the club like that.”

However, Mel did acknowledge that he’s old and Kendrick’s music doesn’t resonate with him, yet he still questioned the Compton-bred being rated the No. 2 greatest rapper of all-time by Billboard. Mel then explained how the Furious Five created hip-hop’s first conscious record.

Melle Mel says no one wants to rap like Kendrick Lamar, and he doesn’t have any influence on Hip Hop. pic.twitter.com/04m6yVACpu — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 4, 2023

As far as Em goes, Mel believes that the Detroit rapper is considered great for reasons that have little to do with talent.

“Obviously he’s a capable rapper,” he said. “If you was talking about sales, he’s sold more than everybody. If you were talking about rhyme style, OK, he got a rhyme style. But he’s white. He’s white!

“So now if Eminem was another n-gga like all the rest of us, would he be Top 5 on that list when a n-gga that could rhyme just as good as him is 35? That had records and all that? He’s 35. He’s white.”

As Mel’s criticism made rounds on the ‘Net, rappers like 50 Cent, Chuck D, and Fat Joe and Papoose chimed in.

Understand Melle Mel was so dominant over the rest of the pack in the first 5 years of records its hard to comprehend for born after MC folk. Its why i call him Wilt Chamberlain and Wilt had a crate of critiques for the rappers after him including ME . Just Let Mel be Wilt lol — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 5, 2023

“I disagree with that because even though Eminem is Caucasian, you cannot front on his skillset, man. You can’t deny that skillset!” Pap said.

The Terror Squad head honcho added: “No way. As much as I love and worship Melle Mel, I think he’s wrong with this one.”