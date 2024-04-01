Mellody Hobson Awarded Barbara Graves Award At Women Of Power Summit

Businesswoman Mellody Hobson took home the esteemed Barbara Graves Award at BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s annual Women Of Power Summit. Hobson was honored at the event that took place over Easter weekend.

Hobson serves as president and co-CEO for Ariel Investment Trust, one of the nation’s largest Black-owned asset management companies. BE‘s CEO, Earl “Butch” Graves Jr., helped bestow the award to Hobson.

“A woman whose passionate vision helped give rise to the Women of Power Summit, her high standard and expectation still inform it,” explained Graves Jr. of the award named after his mother. “And her indomitable spirit still infuses it. She lives on through our company where the majority of leadership roles are held by women…and she absolutely lives on through this event where her powerful legacy is just as vibrant.”

Following a presentation on the Graves matriarch, Alva Adams-Mason took to the stage to highlight Hobson’s rise.

“[Hobson’s] journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of the nation’s most recognized and influential business voices truly exemplifies the American success story,” shared Adams-Mason, Group Manager of Multicultural Business Alliance and Dealer Relations for Toyota Motor North America. “Through her relentless business focus, she has emerged as a leader and role model for others and has used her influence and status to make a positive impact on society, particularly by increasing financial empowerment, advancing educational opportunities, and promoting diversity.”

Hobson’s story, including her upbringing in Chicago’s South Side and later success in the finance industry, was also highlighted. She later graced the stage to accept the Graves Award for her contributions to Black women in business.

“I am so honored by this,” expressed Hobson. “This conference, as you know, is a celebration of women of power. And it really got me thinking…early in many women’s careers, they don’t think of themselves as being powerful. They believe power, and I’m often told this or maybe felt this way myself, is derived from money, fame, or accomplishments. But I believe no matter who you are, no matter where you are, you have power. Always.”

Her acceptance speech touched on the notion of power. She mentioned that Rosa Parks, who seemingly held little power, was able to move mountains for the women after her. The 54-year-old emphasized that Black women’s power should be held lightly, but confidence, confidants, and compassion are key to success.

Hobson concluded, “This recognition means a lot to me. I’m filled with gratitude, I’m filled with so much appreciation and so much inspiration. And I have to tell you, that’s a powerful feeling.”

